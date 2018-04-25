Skin cancer test offered free of charge in May

People in Greece will be able to get a skin cancer test free of charge between May 7 and 11 within the framework of the “Week Against Skin Cancer”.

The Hellenic Society of Dermatology and Venereology sponsored by the Dermatological Laboratories of Avene will organise its annual campaign on skin cancer awareness, prevention methods and diagnosis from Monday, May 7 to Friday, May 11.

During this period volunteer dermatologists will examine people throughout Greece free of charge and provide them with advice and samples of photoprotection products.

Hundreds of doctors participate in the campaign and over 5,000 people are examined completely free of charge.

In a country like Greece, with sunshine nearly all year round, skin cancer prevention is a matter of the utmost significance and definitely not limited to the summer season.

Skin cancer develops more often in areas of the skin that are exposed to the sun. But it can also occur in areas of the skin that are covered. Melanoma is one of the most serious forms of skin cancer and experts have warned that there has been an alarming rise in the cases of skin cancer globally.