Social media persona ‘marries’ inflatable male doll and has latex ‘baby’ with him!

She revealed it was a stunt to draw attention to celebrity mums exposing every detail of their private lives

The Covid-19 lockdown and the strict social distancing measures imposed in many countries across the world seem to be taking their toll on the sanity of many people.

A perfect example is a German social media persona who informed her followers that she had ‘married’ an inflatable male doll affected adding that the couple had already had a ‘latex baby’ together.

Chethrin Schulze, a former Love Island contestant, took to her Instagram stories to show off her new ‘husband’ Cedric, who she decided to get to keep her company after becoming bored during the lockdown.

also read

Italians perceive Turkey as major global threat – survey

A mystery woman dressed in silk & gold found buried under the London streets was from the elite of the Roman Empire

She claims she got the doll, known as Cedric, to keep her company during lockdown when she was bored.

She also shared a clip of a “baby” called Hanneore and added that the plastic baby would not be featured often on her accounts to protect the child’s privacy.

The 28-year-old also revealed the baby’s name was Hannelore, going on to boast about how she got her ‘figure back’ after the ‘pregnancy’.

The Berlin-based influencer eventually said the stunt was a way for her to call out celebrity mums, who reveal every detail of their lives online.

“I don’t want my child to grow up in the camera lens,” she said in the clip that quickly went viral.