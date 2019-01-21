Spellbinding images of ice-covered forest in northern Greece (photos)

The recent snowfall in Greece coupled with extremely low temperatures created some spellbinding landscapes all over the country.

Some daredevils braved the risks and climbed steep ice-covered ridges that formed in the forest of Lailias of Serres, northern Greece. Equipped with the necessary tools and defying the height they started ascending the precipitous edge with the ice axes to reach the top.

The Lailias forest is located high on the mountainside of Vrondous and is considered as an area with noteworthy flora and fauna.

The beautiful tall forest comprises beech and pine trees and covers an area of 33.000 acres, a unique paradise near the town of Serres (25mm), linked to plenty of local traditions and stories.