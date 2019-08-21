St. George Cathedral in Stockholm to be renovated

This year marks the 130th anniversary of the construction of the St. George Cathedral

Following is the announcement by Metropolitan Cleopas of Sweden on the renovation of the St. George Cathedral in Stockholm:

Dearly Beloved,

This year marks the 130th anniversary of the construction of the St. George Cathedral in Stockholm and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Holy Metropolis of Sweden and All Scandinavia.

When I assumed the shepherding of this historic eparchy of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in June 2014, I pledged that, together with the other existing priorities, I would proceed with the complete renovation of our Cathedral, which features a neo-Gothic architectural style and minimal interior lines, but has evident signs of decay.

The grace of God and the intercessions of St. George have shown us worthy to raise the scaffolding and immediately proceed with the preservation, complete renovation, and restoration of the church. This is the first time since the construction of the church in 1889 that a renovation project of such a scale and magnitude is being undertaken.

Our goal is for the St. George Cathedral to continue to serve as a center of spiritual reconciliation and coexistence, and a place of prayer in a multicultural society, as well as a point of reference for the development of inter-Orthodox, interdenominational, and interfaith dialogue taking place within the framework of respect for all parties’ otherness/uniqueness, and in keeping with the Hellenic-Christian and universal ideals, as well as European values.

Over the five years that have passed, various isolated and strategic interventions in the church have been undertaken, including, most recently, the formation of the Museum of Hellenic-Christian Heritage, offices for the parish priests, a library, and a playground – all of which will be dedicated by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

I am certain that the love that all our members and friends possess for our missionary Metropolis will lead them to fully support the realization of this historic initiative, which represents a part of our common vision.

For any questions, feel free to call me at +4686123481 or via e-mail at metropolitancleopas@gmail.com

Expressing my deepest gratitude for your active support from beforehand, I remain,

With brotherly love in Christ,

† Metropolitan Cleopas of Sweden

Donations can be made to the following account:

Bank Account Information of the Holy Metropolis of Sweden

Grekisk-Ortodoxa Metropolitdömet

Birger Jarlsgatan 92, Stockholm 11 420, Sweden

IBAN.NR SE16500000000 52121025014

BIC Code: ESSESESS

Bankgiro Bg: 659-1564

Swish: 1232371037