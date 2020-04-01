“Star Wars” actor, Andrew Jack, dies from Covid-19

He also worked as a vocal coach on a number of blockbuster movie franchises, including “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “The Lord of the Rings” & “The Avengers”
Jack’s agent, Jill McCullough, said in a statement that he died on Tuesday in a hospital in Surrey, England, as a result of the coronavirus.
“Andrew lived on one of the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife, also a dialect coach, Gabrielle Rogers”, McCullough said.
“Tragically she is stuck in quarantine in Australia, having just flown in from New Zealand last week. She was unable to see or talk to him at the end of his life and there is a chance a funeral may not be held”.