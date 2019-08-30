Star Wars hotel at Disney World like a cruise into space (photos)

Once aboard the “ship,” visitors become part of a narrative involving other passengers, crew members and cast members dressed as Chewbacca or stormtroopers

It’s going to be a cruise to nowhere, but that will be just fine with die-hard “Star Wars” fans.

Disney officials on Tuesday offered new details on its recently announced Star Wars-themed resort in Florida.

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” will be like a two-day cruise in that it drops visitors into a completely self-contained world. Except instead of traveling on the high seas, visitors will be made to feel like they’ve been launched from a parking lot at Walt Disney World in Florida to a spaceship millions of miles above Earth.

Once aboard the “ship,” visitors become part of a narrative involving other passengers, crew members and cast members dressed as Chewbacca or stormtroopers. They are given tours of the ship’s “bridge” where navigation and defense systems are explained. At various points during the two days, they may have to put knowledge they’ve acquired on the cruise to use as part of the storytelling, said Ann Morrow Johnson, a creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering, during a presentation where video and still photography was prohibited.

