State Department: US to open new embassy in Jerusalem in May

The controversial move is said to coincide with Israel’s Independence Day

Washington is planning to open a new Embassy in Jerusalem in May, Reuters reports, citing the US State Department. The controversial move is said to coincide with Israel’s Independence Day.

ABC News’ Dan Linden tweeted a supposed image of a memo from State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, which said the Tel Aviv embassy would initially move to the US consulate building in the ancient city’s Arnona district.

State Dept. statement: “In May, the United States plans to open a new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. The opening will coincide with Israel’s 70th anniversary.” https://t.co/vRaY1nD74Q pic.twitter.com/zX1RHYNCRv — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) February 23, 2018

Source: rt