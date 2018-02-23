State Department: US to open new embassy in Jerusalem in May

Feb, 23 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

The controversial move is said to coincide with Israel’s Independence Day

Washington is planning to open a new Embassy in Jerusalem in May, Reuters reports, citing the US State Department. The controversial move is said to coincide with Israel’s Independence Day.

ABC News’ Dan Linden tweeted a supposed image of a memo from State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, which said the Tel Aviv embassy would initially move to the US consulate building in the ancient city’s Arnona district.

Source: rt

