Stefanos Tsitsipas wins first ATP title in Sweden

Greek tennis champion Stefanos Tsitsipas has claimed his first ATP title after defatting Ernests Gulbis in the Stockholm final in straight sets (6-4, 6-4).

The rising star had lost the two previous finals he had qualified for this year but there was nothing stopping him on Sunday, Tsitsipas sealing the title in 81 minutes.

A tight opening set saw both men serve superbly with breakpoints at a premium. Gulbis missed his in the first game, but Tsitsipas made no mistake when his opportunity came at 5-4.

The second followed a similar trend with neither man able to fashion an opening in the first nine games.

Finally, there was a chink of light for Tsitsipas, though, as Gulbis was broken to love to leave his 20-year-old opponent celebrating a first tournament title.