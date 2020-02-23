Stunningly beautiful Greek athlete Zoe could be a top notch model (photos)

She runs middle-distances

Female athletes in track and field are the epitome of determination and resolve, but are also appealing for their beauty and grace. Zoe Andrikopoulou, the Greek middle-distance runner has managed to stand out for both her records and her looks.

The beauty, who could have easily become a model, always takes care to post appealing and stylish photos on her Instagram account, which has over 23,000 followers. She more often than not drives her fans wild.

 

 

