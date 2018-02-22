Su-57’s debut? Video claims to show Russia’s 5th-gen jets in action over Syria (VIDEO)

Designed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi, the multirole Su-57 fighter took to the skies for the first time in 2010

A video has emerged purportedly showing two Su-57s operating from Russia’s Khmeimim Airbase in Syria. If genuine, the video will have documented the fifth-generation fighter’s first combat drill.

A video published on the Facebook group ‘Syrian Military Capabilities’ purports to show the brand new Russian aircraft in the skies over Syria. Although the two warplanes appear to look similar to the Su-57, RT cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

Designed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi, the multirole Su-57 fighter took to the skies for the first time in 2010 – but only entered production this year.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov revealed on February 8 that the ministry is going to sign a contract for the first squadron of 12 Su-57s in 2018. He also said that the first stage of the trials was over, and that the Su-57 will be undergoing experimental combat training. The Russian Air Force hopes to field around 220 Su-57s between 2020 and 2030.

Befitting of a next-generation fighter, the Su-57 is fitted with a cutting-edge avionics system capable of autonomously assessing battlefield situations. Able to detect air, ground and sea-based threats at distances far beyond most modern radar systems, the fighter jet is also capable of striking targets with an array of modern weaponry, including short, medium and long-range air-to-air, air-to-ground, and even anti-radar missiles.

Exclusive#Russia deploying its brand new fifth generation fighter jet the Su-57 in #Khmemeim AB #Syria 2 Su-57

4 Su-35

4 Su-25

1 A-50U were deployed in the #RuAF AB in Latakia/Jableh today pic.twitter.com/MA4NIKyMW7 — Wael Al Hussaini (@WaelAlHussaini) February 21, 2018

A “significant part” of the Russian forces returned home from Syria after President Vladimir Putin announced their withdrawal in December, declaring victory over “the most battle-hardened grouping of international terrorists” by Moscow’s forces, along with their Syrian and Iranian allies.

Source: rt