Substantial rise in visitors to the Panathenaic Stadium

The number of visitors to the Panathenaic Stadium (Marble stadium) in Athens broke all previous records in 2018, as over 240,000 people explored the venue where the first modern Olympic Games were held in 1896. The Panathenaic Stadium, which has been operating under the supervision of the Hellenic Olympic Committee since 2010 saw the number of tourists rise exponentially.

In 2018, approximately 240,722 people passed through the gates of the Kallimarmaro. The total number of visitors amounted to 1,363,066 of whom 256,000 are students, proving that it is one of the most popular destinations in Athens.

Visitors touring the area have the opportunity to learn the long history of the stadium through a modern audio system in 11 different languages and see the exhibition with the torches and the Olympic Games posters.

The visit is truly a unique and unforgettable journey into the glorious past of the history of sport and the ideal of the Olympic Games.

From 2010, per year, guests were:

2010: 20,581

2011: 50,358

2012: 64,307

2013: 85,262

2014: 126,366

2015: 157,314

2016: 149,540

2017: 186,298

2018: 240,722