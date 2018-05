Margot Kidder, the Canadian actress who starred as a salty and cynical Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve in the Superman film franchise of the 1970s and 1980s, has died.

Kidder died on Sunday (local time) at her home in Livingston, Montana, according to a notice on the website of Franzen-Davis Funeral Home. She was 69.

The cause of death was not given, but Kidder’s manager Camilla Fluxman Pines said she died peacefully in her sleep.

source: abc.net.au