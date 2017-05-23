Takis Tsoukalas falls “victim” to Turkish ice-cream man (funny video)

Takis Tsoukalas, the TV “star” Olympiakos fan, known for his vulgar responses to opposing fans when they call in to his late night talk show, was in Constantinople to support his beloved team in the Euroleague final 4. The Turkish hosts might have hurt his feelings, as Olympiakos lost to home side Fenerbache in the final, but Takis did have something memorable to take back home. He encoutered the famous ice-cream man of Istanbul, who toys with his customers while serving them. Takis was no exception, and as expected, hilarity ensued. To the satisfasction of fans and foes of Takis a friend of his recorded the meeting and posted it on Facebook.