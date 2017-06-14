Taxpayer debts exceed 4 billion for April

According to data released by the Independent Authority for Public Revenues in Greece, the debt by citizens has increased by 800 million euros from March to April. This brings the aggregate amount of debt to the state by the public to 4.03 billion euros. The same figures show that taxpayers who were faced with enforced seizures amounted to 906,101, which is 67,045 more than the same period last year.
