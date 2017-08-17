Terror in Barcelona: Armed terrorists hold hostages in restaurant

Two armed “terrorists” are holding hostages inside a restaurant in Barcelona after killing “at least 13 people” and injuring dozens more in a horrifying van attack.

Police have reportedly surrounded the Luna d’Istanbul eaterie near the Boqueria food market in a bustling district of the Catalan capital

Armed police have stormed the open-air market amid claims that terrorists are armed with rifles.

Cops clad in black and carrying machine guns were seen entering the area backed up by regular police armed with pistols.

Footage posted on social media purports to show some terrified hostages being released as armed cops and emergency vehicles have surrounded the area.

Eyewitness footage and photos from the scene show a huge emergency response after the smash on the iconic Las Ramblas tourist hotspot.

Testimonies suggest the van careered into pedestrians as they crossed the road .

Police have confirmed that the “massive crash” involved a white van mounting the pavement.

