Thanasis Antetokounmpo set to join brother Giannis at Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are adding another “Greek Freak” — Thanasis Antetokounmpo, older brother of Kia MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to Shams Charania, the Bucks are giving the G League alum a fully-guaranteed, two-year deal.

Thanasis was taken by the New York Knicks with the 51st pick of the 2014 NBA Draft and has spent the past two seasons playing for Panathinaios B.C. in Greece.