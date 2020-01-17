The best countries to raise children in the world – Where Greece ranks

U.S News & World Report released its 2020 list of the “Best Countries for Raising Kids” on Wednesday — and Greece was not in the top 10 coming in a respectable 21st out of the 80 countries included.

The Scandinavian nations dominated the top 3 spots, as Denmark topped the list followed by Sweden (2) and Norway (3). European countries had a strong showing on the list as 7 were included in the top 10, while Canada (4), New Zealand (8) and Australia (9) also made the top 10.

The United States was ranked just above Greece at 18, while the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan came in last in the rankings this year.

The ranking draws from “a global perceptions-based” survey and orders countries using scores from a compilation of eight different “country attributes,” according to the survey. The attributes are: Income equality, well-developed public education, caring about human rights, gender equality, well-developed health care systems, being considered safe, being considered family-friendly and being considered happy.