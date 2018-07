Haik Taufik, an Egyptian fisherman living in Greece, was one of the unsung heroes of the Attica fires. Haik, who resides in Greece permanently and fishes for a living in the Rafina area, put his safety aside and rescued many people with his boat as the fires were raging at Mati on Monday night. He said what guided him in the darkness of the night and the thick smoke was the voices of the people calling for help.