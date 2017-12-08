The four Evzones of the Hellenic Presidential Guard who gave the “badass” look to Erdogan! (PHOTOS)

Just take a look & tell us what do you think they were thinking…

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Greece is now a part of history and not a good one for the Turkish interests as he didn’t get anything out it. The only thing he achieved was to prove to the world once again how arrogant he really is and how fast he drives his country away from the West.

One of the things, however, that few spotted during the visit which encapsulates though the “atmosphere” of the Greek-Turkish relations is the look in the eyes of four specific “Evzones”, members of the Hellenic Elite Honorary Presidential Guard.

