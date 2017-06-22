The Greek PM’s meeting with the Cypriot President before the Summit in Switzerland

The Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met with the Cyprus President Nikos Anastasiades in Brussels on Thursday.

They talked mainly about the draft document of Espen Barth Eide, UN Secretary General Special Adviser on Cyprus, and the coordination of Athens and Nicosia ahead of the Cyprus summit.

On 28 June in Crans Montana, Switzerland, the Greek-Cypriot President and the Turkish-Cypriot Community leader, along with the representatives of Greece, Turkey and the UK, will meet for one more effort to find a solution to the Cyprus dispute.

The draft document, which was handed over to the involving parties on Wednesday, is deals with four main chapters, including the positions of the negotiating parties on the different levels of security, constitutional, internal and external security, as well as the implementation of the solution.