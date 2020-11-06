The Key Issues Americans Voted On (infographic)

The economy was by far the most important issue

As the presidential election shapes up to be one of the closest contests in recent history, exit polls conducted by Edison Research for the National Election Pool shed light on which issues were key in voters’ decision for either candidate.

As the following chart shows, the economy was the decisive issue for 35 percent of the surveyed voters, with 82 percent of those voting for Donald Trump. Meanwhile the vast majority of those who considered racial inequality or the pandemic the number one issue voted for Joe Biden.

