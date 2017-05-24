Set to become the largest bunny in the world! (video)

The picture that comes to mind whenever you think of a rabbit is cute, small fluffy creature. But once you meet Dexter, that image will probably be immediately shattered. The rabbit from Essex is almost 1 metre long and he is only 10 moths old! The humongous bunny already weighs more than three times the size of an average newborn baby and has at least another two years to grow to his full potential. His owner, Brad Paynter, is pretty sure Dexter will outgrow the largest bunny in the world, Darius who is 1.34 cm long. By the way Darius is Dexter’s father.