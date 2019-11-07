The President of China to visit Greece on November 10

The President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, will pay an official visit to Greece from November 10 to November 12, 2019, as he accepted the invitation of the Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, as announced by the Presidency of the Hellenic Republic.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has visited Shanghai as head of a diplomatic and business mission to China’s financial and trade center on the occasion of the major CIIE (China International Import Expo) 2019.

Mr. Mitsotakis had the opportunity to meet and talk with Xi Jingpin with the two leaders reaffirming the friendship and cooperation ties that link the two countries and discussed areas in which such cooperation could be strengthened and expanded.