The Russian Defense Department reveals its Arctic base (VIRTUAL TOUR+PHOTOS)

For the first time, Russia Defense Department has revealed its Arctic base. Through a virtual tour the new Russian base one can see the new infrastructures.

The base was named Trefoil, based on the shape of the main building. It covers 14.000 sq.m. and it can house 150 people for a period of 18 months. It has complete independence in electricity, a clinic, library, a chapel, gym and cinema.

It is located in the Franz Josef Land, an isolated area in the Arctic where the pemperature reaches -40C. Four more is planned to be constructed in Rogachevo, Cape Smith, Vrankel and in Sretni.

Its greatest asset though is the Nagurskoye air base that has been upgraded with a new military airstrip, among other things.

It is needless to say how important these Arctic bases are for the geostrategic plans of Russia.

To see the new base visit the its site here and click on the blue box “начать экскурсию” to start the tour and click on the yellow dots to see the various parts of the base.

