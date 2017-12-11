The sexiest women in politics! (SEXY PHOTOS)

Dec, 11 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Beyond any ideology!

Related

We all know that men are dominating the political scene in all countries.

However, there are women who leave their mark on their country’s history, like Margaret Thatcher.

But here we are not going to talk about the political views of the women that have a political career.

We will look, closely, to those women around the world that apart from being politicians, they are also steaming hot!

So, here we go!

1. Luciana Leon – Peru

q1

2. Ruby Dhalla – Canada

q2

3. Orly Levy – Israel

q3

4. Sethrida Geagea – Libanon 

q4

5. Maria Carfagna – Italy

q5

6. Yuri Fujikawa- Japan

q6

7. Alina Kabaeva – Russia

q7

q8

8. Eva Kaili – Greece

q9

9. Vanja Hadzovic – Serbia

q10

Tags With: