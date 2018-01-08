While in America the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is the most commercial film of 2017, in Greece it failed to rise to the top, as according to the ”Move It” website, the ”Murder on the Orient Express” is placed first on the Greek box office for 2017.

The second most popular movie in Greece was the animation ” Despicable me 3″, which left behind “Cars” from Pixar, while the top-20 includes two more animation films, the “Boss Baby” and the “Smurfs: The Lost Village”.

Below you can see in detail, the top 20 films in Greece for 2017:

1. “Murder on the Orient Express”: 339.194 tickets

2. ” Despicable me 3″: 311.000 tickets

3. “The Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge”: 309.666 tickets

4. “Fast & Furious 8”: 304.781 tickets

5. “It”: 260.541 tickets

6. “Fifty Shades Darker”: 259.926 tickets

7. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” 227.848 tickets

8. “Kazantzakis movie”: 222.048 tickets

9. “The Last Note”: 202.220 tickets

10. “Dunkirk”: 200.329 tickets

11. “Logan”: 189.011 tickets

12. “Beauty and the Beast”: 183.736 tickets

13. “Cars 3”: 175.915 tickets

14. “Thor: Ragnarok”: 165.522 tickets

15. “The Snowman”: 161.646 tickets

16. “Justice League”: 158.328 tickets

17. “Boss Baby”: 158.090 tickets

18. “Smurfs: The Lost Village”: 156.267 tickets

19. “Annabelle: Creation”: 143.634 tickets

20. “Spider-Man: Home-Coming”: 127.101 tickets

Source: thegreekobserver.com