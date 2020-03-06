The Trip to Greece comedy series on British TV the perfect promotion for Greek culture

Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan have taken themselves off to Greece for their latest series of The Trip, so expect plenty of moussaka and feta and bickering as the two comedians eat their way around the Greek islands.

“Succulently seasoned with laughter, impressions and scintillating conversation, The Trip to Greece is sure to satisfy viewers’ palettes as the duo lock horns over tragedy, comedy, myth and history,” Sky One promises.

The Trip is a British TV sitcom series which began in 2010, starring comedians Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon as fictionalised versions of themselves on a restaurant tour of northern England.

The fourth series, The Trip to Greece, is set to follow the same format as the previous series as Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan eat their way around the Greek islands.

The duo will be sampling the culinary delights of Assos, Kavala, Stagira, Athens, Epidaurus, Hydra and Plyos – and many other “beautiful Greek hot spots”.

source radiotimes.com