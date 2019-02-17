The UK to refer to FYROM as North Macedonia from now

The UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, Jeremy Hunt sent his congratulations to the governments of Greece and the Republic of North Macedonia for their determination to put an end to their long-standing bilateral conflict.

The British Foreign Affairs Ministry announced that it would henceforth be referring to FYROM as the Republic of North Macedonia as soon as the Prespes Agreement has been ratified and enacted at the request of the Government of the Republic of North Macedonia to the British Government, in accordance to provisions on the name and terminology referred to in Article 1 (3) of the Prespes Agreement.

“It is a historic moment for both countries. We look forward to working with both North Macedonia and Greece bilaterally and through NATO in the interests of European security”, the British Foreign Minister said.