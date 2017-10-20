The ultimate guide of hilarious Greek expressions in English! (photos)

Following Greek PM Alexis Tsipras’s unwise decision to literally translate a Greek saying into English in his effort to convey the meaning of his administration successfully reaching the end of a tough road of economic reforms during his Q&A session at the Brookings Institution, the twittersphere became ablaze with the translation of hilarious Greek phrases and expressions, which make sense in the original language, but are off the rails in English. Read the ultimate compilation of Greek expressions into English and try to not fall off your chairs!

Visit the facebook page: Greek sayings in English