These are the world’s largest arms companies (infographic)

Last year, the sale of arms and military services around the world was 2.5 percent higher than in 2016, totalling $398.2 billion, according to new data released by Sipri. American companies accounted for $225.5 billion of that total.

U.S. companies were driven by large export orders and major acquisitions. Lockheed Martin retained its place at the top of the biggest arms-producing companies with $44.9 billion in sales. Its November 2015 purchase of helicopter manufacturer Sikorsky and accelerated deliveries of the F-35 Lightning II combat aircraft contributed to its success. Boeing’s arms sales came to $27 billion last year and its more notable weapons systems include the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.

Out of the ten largest arms manufacturers, five are American and BAE systems is the first-non U.S. company on the list. Known for producing the Royal Navy’s new aircraft carriers as well as the Eurofighter Typhoon combat aircraft, it comes fourth on the list in 2017 with sales coming to $23.87 billion.

source: statista