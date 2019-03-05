Three Greek hotels pick up top honours at the International Hospitality Awards

Three Greek hotels picked up top honours at the International Hospitality Awards at a special ceremony held on February 24th in Kiev.

The hotels which were awarded as the best in their categories for 2018 were the Domus Renier Boutique Hotel (Best Boutique Hotel and Best Historic Hotel), Art Boutique Hotel (Best Apart Hotel) and Villa Santorini 520 (Opening of the Year).

The International Hospitality Awards r3cognise top notch quality services provided by hotels across the globe.

The best hotels are selected, according to the annual results of their performance and the ratings by their visitors. The event, which celebrates its ninth consecutive year in 2019, helps develop the tourism industry by promoting and rewarding the best businesses in the sector. The competition included 229 hotels from 21 countries with 27 of them receiving awards.