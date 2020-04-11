Three new coronavirus deaths in Greece – Total number stands at 93

15 people have been discharged from intensive care units

The confirmed cases of patients infected with coronavirus have reached 2081 in Greece, as the chief infectious disease specialist of the Ministry of Health, Sotiris Tsiodras, announced 72 new cases on Saturday.

There were three new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 93.

Of the confirmed cases, 535 are related to travel abroad and 796 to contacts with already known cases.

At the same time, 75 patients are being treated intubated and 15 have been discharged from intensive care units.

