Tragedy, as climbers from FYROM found dead in snowstorm

Greek rescue crews located the bodies of two mountaineers who had gone missing for the past couple of days in Mount Voras in Macedonia. Despite overnight efforts by firefighter search teams to detect the young pair from FYROM, who had gone climbing on Mount Voras, their bodies were found in a ravine amid a snowstorm. Rescue teams spent many hours trying to approach the inaccessible point where the two had fallen, but extreme weather prevented them from reaching the two males, while their efforts were interrupted on Saturday due to a heavy snowstorm. The unlucky climbers, two young males participated in a group of hikers but were apparently cut off from the rest of the group at some point.