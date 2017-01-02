Trump promises many revelations for the Russian cyber attacks

The President-elect Donald Trump says that he has new information regarding the alledged involvement of Russia in the US elections. “It could be someone else” he stated during a New Year’s Eve party in Florida and added that he knows things others don’t”.

According to analysts, Trump’s denial to accept Russia’s role in the cyber attacks, will be the talk of the town throughout this first week of 2017.

Donald Trump has questioned many decisions of the President’s Obama administration so far and many changes could take place in US foreign policy after the January the 20th when he will officially enter the White House.

The relations between the US with Russia and Israel are expected to be influenced as Trump has shown a less aggressive stance towards these two countries, the leaders of which also seem to anticipate Trump to take over.

It seems that Trump will not provide any further information until Tuesday or Wednesday, according to the same sources.