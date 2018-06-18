Trump supporter disrupts Robert De Niro play

A Trump supporter tried disrupting a performance of the Robert De Niro-directed “A Bronx Tale: The Musical” on Saturday — standing up during the curtain call and displaying a “Keep America Great!” flag toward the audience.

“The times we live in,” tweeted audience member Joe Del Vicario, along with a pic showing the Broadway protest.

“At the end of [the performance], a man turned around and faced the audience to show us how big of a pair he has,” Del Vicario explained. “He was escorted shortly after.”

Several people in attendance took to social media to document what happened Saturday night at the end of the 8 p.m. showing of “A Bronx Tale” — which is directed by De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks.

Photos posted on Twitter showed the Trump supporter standing up in the front row with the “Keep America Great” campaign flag in his hands as cast members take their final bow.

“TRUMP 2020,” the flag said.

People in the crowd, however, looked like they couldn’t have cared less.

In the photos posted online, almost everyone in the first few rows has their eyes locked on the stage, including the people right next to the man. His demonstration appears to be a direct response to the “F–k Trump” comments that De Niro made during the Tony Awards last week.

Saturday’s incident isn’t the first time one of the president’s supporters has attempted to disrupt a theatrical performance in NYC. Two people jumped on stage during the Central Park production of “Julius Caesar” last summer to protest its depiction of Trump as the title character.

source: nypost.com