Trump vs. Obama: Approval ratings (infographic)

Comparing President Barack Obama’s and President Donald Trump’s approval ratings in relation to the time they’ve been in office, both came pretty close of each other in their third year. Most recently, Trump’s ratings have picked up, hitting 49 percent at the end of January despite impeachment hearings in the Senate at the time. According to Gallup, Obama’s approval rating was 45 percent at the same time in January 2016.

Trump’s approval ratings rose from a low of 39 percent in early October after formal impeachment proceedings were started. Obama started his presidency at a much higher approval rating than Trump, but found himself in the same lull at 40 percent in October 2015 amidst an extension of the military’s deployment in Afghanistan and discussions about drone warfare and deportations to Central America, before recovering his ratings slightly.

