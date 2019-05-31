Tsipras calls extraordinary cabinet meeting on appointment of new Judges

ND refused to provide its backing to the change of the Judicial leadership

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras has called an extra0rdinary cabinet meeting for 1 pm on Friday, to discuss and reach a decision on the appointment of a new Judges on the Supreme Court and the Council of State (CoS).

According to sources, the Greek PM is determined to move forward with the changes in the leadership of the Judicial System.

The cabinet meeting is held one day after the Minister of Justice Michalis Kalogirou sent a letter to ND President Kyriakos Mitsotakis inviting the main opposition party to offer its support for the selection of new Judges. New Democracy promptly refused to offer its support to the move.

SYRIZA came under fire from many quarters as the move is made at a time when the ruling leftist party has lost the electorates’ support as evidenced by the European Parliament and regional results.