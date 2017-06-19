Tsipras meets with Turkish PM Yildirim in Athens

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras attempted to create a warmer atmosphere during the reception of his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim in Athens, by appealing to both of their study backgrounds in the field of positive sciences. “I am looking forward to seeing things in a positive light because you and I are both graduates of positive sciences, you are an engineer, as I am”, quipped Mr. Tsipras in front of the TV cameras at Maximos Hall. Responding Mr. Yildirim said he believed that preconceptions or misunderstanding should not stand in the way of certain matters. The Greek PM underlined that the climate should be rectified between the two countries and that relations of trust and cooperation should be rebuilt. Mr. Tsipras expressed his hope that both countries could approach the challenges and long-standing issues over the next period with courage and in a constructive manner. On his part the Turkish MP said that the open matters between the two nations should dealt with in the framework of logic and calmness. “We must focus on the opportunities that lay ahead and see what we will do with the challenges which I believe can be resolvee within a protracted time frame and a climate of fairness and dialogue”, Mr. Yildirim underscored.