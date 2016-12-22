Tsipras to Schäuble: You should honor the agreements!

With an indirect but quite obvious comment, Alexis Tsipras answered to Wolfgang Schäuble earlier attack. Schäuble had said that there can be no compassion for Tsipras when he accuses Germany of targeting the Greek pensioners.

Tsipras answer was that those that especially these days choose to address the Greek people with an impudent way, should make sure that they keep their end of the deal.

He added that those that they do not have peace in their soul can not deal with the problems of their country, nor those of Europe or the rest of the world’s.

This hard language gives an escalating tone to the negotiations.