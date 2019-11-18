Turkey threatens to resume military operations in Syria

The Turkish Foreign Minister accused the US and Russia of failing to uphold the agreement signed between the three countries

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara would resume its military incursion into Syria if the region was not cleared out from Kurdish fighters.

The top Turkish diplomat turned against both the US and Russia accusing them of failing to uphold their side of the bargain as laid out in the agreements after Turkey suspended its military operations against the Kurdish militia in northeastern Syria last month, according to Turkish media outlets Haberturk and Yeni Safak.

Cavusolgou stressed that his country wanted to “get rid of the terrorist threat”.

The agreement provided that the YPG, which Turkey considers a terrorist organization, would be removed from a large area bordering Turkey in northeastern Syria.