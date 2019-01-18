Turkey: “We will continue to protect the ‘Turkish minority’ in western Thrace”

At the same time, it calls for the return to Turkey of everyone associated with Gulen

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry spokesman stated in a press conference on Friday regarding the “Turkish minority” in western Thrace in Greece, that Turkey will continue to protect it with “determination”.

At the same time, he demanded the return to Turkey of all those associated with Gulen’s organization.

Hami Aksoi specifically said that “we are trying to solve the issues with Greece through dialogue. We continue to demand the return of the FETO people in Athens while we will continue to vigorously protect the rights of the ‘Turkish minority’ in western Thrace”.

With regard to the Cyprus issue, he argued that it can be solved only if the existing reality on the island is taken as the basis of any solution.