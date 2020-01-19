Turkish Coast Guard ram boat with Syrian refugees! (video)

A video has surfaced of a Turkish Coast Guard vessel trying to ram a boat carrying immigrants.
Turkey who constantly asks for money from the EU, is using these people practically to blackmail Europe.
When refugees are forced to return to the Turkish coast, they are treated in this murderous way you will see in the video.
Look, you Syrians, who are defending the Erdogan regime.
See how the Turkish Coast Guard is trying to sink the boat at the head of defenseless civilians in the Mediterranen.
The Turkish system by land, sea, and air is one of the most fascist regimes in the world pic.twitter.com/xjmGiuhcU9
— Yekîneyên Servanên Efrînê (@Servanenefrine) January 18, 2020