Turkish Coast Guard ram boat with Syrian refugees! (video)

Turkish Coast Guard ram boat with Syrian refugees!

A video has surfaced of a Turkish Coast Guard vessel trying to ram a boat carrying immigrants.

Turkey who constantly asks for money from the EU, is using these people practically to blackmail Europe.

When refugees are forced to return to the Turkish coast, they are treated in this murderous way you will see in the video.

