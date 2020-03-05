Turkish F-16 fighters fly over two Greek isles in Aegean Sea

Turkish provocations over the Aegean Sea continued unabated, as a pair of F-16 flew over the Greeks isles of Panagia and Oinousses Thursday morning.

According to Hellenic National Defence General Staff information, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 9.55am, a pair od Turkish F-16 made carried out overflights above the Panagia and Oinoussa at 24,000 feet.

The Turkish aircraft also committed an overflight above the island of Chios at 10:24 and 10:26 at 38,000 feet.

Yesterday the Turkish Airforce committed multiple violations of Greek airspace, as five overflights over the Aegean islands were recorded at noon on Wednesday. The overflights started at 13:03 and 13:11, at 23,000 and 5,000 feet respectively.