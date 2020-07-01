Turkish F-16 jets fly over Greek islands

A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets committed illegal overflights above the islands of Oinousses and Panagia at noon on Wednesday, at 25,000 feet.
The pair flew over Oinousses and Panagia isles
