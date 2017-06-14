Turkish F-16 jets violate Greek airspace again

Turkish provocations against Greece in the Aegean Sea continued unabated, as a series of violations of Greek airspace took place on Wednesday. Two F-16 fighter jets infringed the FIR of Athens at approximately 15.14pm, and then proceeded to violate Greek airspace by flying over the isle of Mavra, located west of the island of Levitha. At 15.16pm a formation of 4 Turkish F-16 fighter jets entered the Athens FIR and then flew over the island of Kinaros at 27,000 feet and at 15.38pm over the island of Sofrona.