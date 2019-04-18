Turkish fighter jets harrass helicopter carrying the leader of the Hellenic Army

Two Turkish fighter jets harassed the CH-47 Chinook helicopter carrying the Hellenic Army General Chief of Staff, Lt. General Georgios Kambas over the island of Ros.

The incident occurred a little after 8.30 in the morning on Thursday, when the two Turkish F-16 jets violated the Greek national airspace and flew close to the helicopter with the head of the Hellenic army on board, which was hovering about 500 metres over the island of Ros ready to land.

The two Turkish fighters, which were not flying in formation were intercepted by Greek F-16s which scrambled from Souda Bay in Crete.