Turkish Foreign Minister presents map showing Turkish continental shelf reaching Crete

The Greek Foreign Minister said Greece is peaceful but also wields a sword

In an unprecedented display of provocation against Greece, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu presented a map showing the continental shelf of Turkey reaching up to Crete during a speech.

Speaking at an “ambassadors’ conference”, Turkey’s foreign minister remarked on the developments in the eastern Mediterranean highlighting his country’s interests in Cyprus, while stressing Ankara’s desire to cooperate with Athens. During his speech, he presented a map that Turkey claims delineates its continental shelf, according to which the whole area south of Kastelorizo ​​and Rhodes are covered.

Turkey will continue to defend Turkish Cypriot interests in the Cypriot EEZ, the Turkish Foreign Minister said from Ankara.

“We will not allow any activity in our continental shelf, after the Fatih drill, which does not include the interests of Turks and Turkish Cypriots. We want fair distribution of wealth. We do not rule out any model of resolving the Cyprus problem, as we do not impose any model. On the other hand, we will not sit at the table just to sit down,” Mevlut Cavusoglu added.



Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Dendias: We extend an olive branch, but also wield a sword





Meanwhile, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias sent a clear message to Turkey Monday morning, after signing a memorandum of co-operation with the Ministry of National Defence for the creation of a Defence Diplomacy Directorate at the foreign ministry.

Mr. Dendias stressed that “Greece wants to have excellent relations with all its neighbours, to be a factor of stability and security in the region. But let’s not forget that our country, which traditionally holds an olive branch, also wields a sword.”