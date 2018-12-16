Turkish MoD threatens Greece and Cyprus over oil drilling

The Turkish Minister of Defence, Hulusi Akar levelled indirect threats against Greece and Cyprus on Sunday during a speech.

As Anadolu news agency reports, Akar said: “Turkey will continue to protect its rights, benefits in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.”

The former head of the Turkish armed forces made reference, as the source said, to a military doctrine called “blue hometown” adopted by Ankara which will prevent any country from doing anything in the Sea without Turkey’s consent and agreement.

His statement are in line with remarks made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a month ago, when he said that the actions of Greece and “Greek Cyprus” in the region for oil drilling posed a threat and a danger to Turkey, warning that their moves that aimed to limit Turkish influence in the region would fail.