Turkish UAV flies over Greek research vessel in Kastelorizo

The Greek survey vessel has been exploring sea areas Turkey disputes the sovereignty of

A Turkish Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) flew over the Greek research survey vessel AEGAEON of the Hellenic Center for Marine Research near the coast of the Greek island of Kastelorizo in the southeast Mediterranean.

The Greek survey vessel is in the Aegean Sea and has been sailing for the last 24 hours in the Dodecanese, on a mission that started on August 24th. The AEGAEON is exploring sea areas where Turks have consistently been disputing the sovereignty by a series of jet overflights, claiming they do not have EEZs.

When the Greek research vessel sailed into the vicinity of the island of Kastelorizo, a Turkish drone approached it flying over it in an apparent effort to record in detail the movements of the Greek oceanographer, its equipment and technical abilities.