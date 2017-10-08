Twerking teenager stuns judges on Croatian “Super Talent” show! (RACY VIDEO-PHOTOS)

A twerking teenage girl has sparked controversy on a TV talent show after she performed a raunchy routine in front of her cheering father.

Sara Seifert, 18, from Vukovar, Croatia, shocked judges and viewers with her performance on the country’s Super Talent show, the Croatian version of Britain’s Got Talent.

A clip of the show shows her walking on stage wearing a blonde wig and a black dinner jacket before sitting down at a white piano as if to play a piece of classical music.